Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur

Upazila chairman Harun-ur-Rashid



Upazila chairman and former president of the upazila Awami League was shot allegedly by some miscreants in front of his house at Shibpur of Narsingdi early Saturday.







Tense situation has been prevailing in the area after the incident.







Officer-in-Charge of Shibpur Police Station Firoz Talukder confirmed the news and said upazila chairman Harun-ur-Rashid left his home around 5am on Saturday to perform the morning prayer.







After the prayer he returned home from the nearby mosque. The incident occurred when he reached in front of his house and three masked men riding a motorcycle fired three rounds of bullets from his behind, leaving him critically injured.







Locals rescued the chairman and taken him to the Shibpur Health Complex. Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated, the police official said.







He said they have already visited the spot and have taken initiative to nab the miscreants.









