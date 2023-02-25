Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Upazila chairman shot in Shibpur

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 11:03 AM  Count : 233
Observer Online Report

Upazila chairman Harun-ur-Rashid

Upazila chairman Harun-ur-Rashid


Upazila chairman and former president of the upazila Awami League was shot allegedly by some miscreants in front of his house at Shibpur of Narsingdi early Saturday.

Tense situation has been prevailing in the area after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge of Shibpur Police Station Firoz Talukder confirmed the news and said upazila chairman Harun-ur-Rashid left his home around 5am on Saturday to perform the morning prayer.

After the prayer he returned home from the nearby mosque. The incident occurred when he reached in front of his house and three masked men riding a motorcycle fired three rounds of bullets from his behind, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the chairman and taken him to the Shibpur Health Complex. Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated, the police official said. 

He said they have already visited the spot and have taken initiative to nab the miscreants.  


NY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two women held with hemp in Kishoreganj
Man’s body found on Dhaka-Aricha Highway
Ex-UP member shot dead in Narsingdi
Youth killed in Narayanganj road accident
Youth found dead in Rangamati
Four juvenile gang members held in C'nawabganj
Father 'hacked to death by son' in Meherpur
Bogura APBN School and College holds annual sports competition


Latest News
PM opens 43 development schemes in Gopalganj
13 people killed as bus hits van on Pakistan motorway
Two women held with hemp in Kishoreganj
Man’s body found on Dhaka-Aricha Highway
Ex-UP member shot dead in Narsingdi
31 BNP men held in Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Patuakhali, 5 cops injured
Youth killed in Narayanganj road accident
Youth found dead in Rangamati
Four juvenile gang members held in C'nawabganj
Man found dead on Dhaka-Aricha highway
Most Read News
ASI murder: Fugitive convict model Adhara arrested
5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
CDCS course inaugurated at PSB in Ctg
Sourav Ganguly meets PM Sheikh Hasina
Pilkhana carnage's 14th anniversary on Saturday
England cricket team arrives in Dhaka
PM to lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj
Bangladesh, India, China among 32 countries abstain from UN vote on Russia
Ansar Al Islam threatens to bomb Boi Mela
Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft