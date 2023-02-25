Woman dies in Jhenidah road mishap

A woman has been killed in a road accident at Kotchandpur upazila in Jhenidah district.



The accident took place on Friday afternoon in Dudhsara area of the upazila. The woman died in the evening.



The deceased was Mahima Khatun, 55, wife of Ali Kadar, a resident of Kagmari village of the upazila.



Police have arrested two people in the incident.



It was known that Mahima Khatun and her husband were returning home riding on a motorcycle from Chuadanga in the afternoon. On the way, a motorcycle hit them from behind in that area, leaving the woman injured.



She was rescued and taken to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.



Later, she died at Jessore General Hospital while undergoing treatment.



Kotchandpur Police Station officer-in-charge Moin Uddin confirmed the matter.





SR

