Woman, life term convict for drug smuggling, held in Jashore

Lili Begum (2nd from Right)



Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested woman, who was sentenced to life term imprisonment in drug smuggling case, from Benapole area of Jashore on Friday.







RAB-3 commander Lt Colonel Arif Mahiuddin said Lili Begum, 60, is a member of drug trader’s syndicate in Benapole area of Jashore.





She brought heroin through border area and sold those to different areas of the country, including Jashore.







A case under the Narcotic Control Act was filed in 1990. She remained absconding since the prosecution started and had been run her illegal business in the country.







Legal action has been taken against the convict, he added.







