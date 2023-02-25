

Woman killed in Naogaon road accident

A woman was killed and five others injured in a crash between a bus and battery-run autovan at Ambati area of Patnitala Upazila on Friday night.



The deceased Shanjida Khatun, 26, was wife of Rasel Hossain, a resident of Paharkata village of Patnitala Upazila.



According to locals, a battery-run auto-van crashed into a Nazipur-bound bus at Ambati area of Nazipur-Dhamoirhat road, leaving six people injured.



Later, locals took the injured to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Shanjida dead.



Patnitala Police Station officer-in-charge Palash Chandra Dev said being informed, a law enforcer’s team was sent to spot. The bus had been seized but the driver and helper managed to flee away.



SA