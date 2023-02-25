

Man killed by muggers in front of wife, children in Savar





Savar Model Police Station officer-in-charge Dipak Chandra Saha said the deceased Sohel Mia along with his wife and two children, arrived at Savar from his village home in Rangpur by bus in the early hours of Friday.



Quoting Sohel's family members, the OC said "As soon as they got off the bus at Savar bus stand, some unidentified muggers targeted them and tried to snatch money and cellphones." reports UNB.



When Sohel resisted, the muggers stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot, added the OC.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for an autopsy.



A drug addict has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident. However, his identity was not revealed.



The deceased, a mason by occupation, used to live with his family in the Majidpur area of Savar.



