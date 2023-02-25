Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man killed by muggers in front of wife, children in Savar

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 10:06 AM  Count : 158
Observer Online Desk

Man killed by muggers in front of wife, children in Savar

Man killed by muggers in front of wife, children in Savar


A 28-year-old man was killed by some muggers in front of his wife and children in Savar early Friday, police said.

Savar Model Police Station officer-in-charge Dipak Chandra Saha said the deceased Sohel Mia along with his wife and two children, arrived at Savar from his village home in Rangpur by bus in the early hours of Friday.

Quoting Sohel's family members, the OC said "As soon as they got off the bus at Savar bus stand, some unidentified muggers targeted them and tried to snatch money and cellphones." reports UNB.

When Sohel resisted, the muggers stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot, added the OC.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for an autopsy.

A drug addict has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident. However, his identity was not revealed.

The deceased, a mason by occupation, used to live with his family in the Majidpur area of Savar.

"Efforts are on to nab the muggers involved in the murder," said the officer.

SA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two women held with hemp in Kishoreganj
Man’s body found on Dhaka-Aricha Highway
Ex-UP member shot dead in Narsingdi
Youth killed in Narayanganj road accident
Youth found dead in Rangamati
Four juvenile gang members held in C'nawabganj
Father 'hacked to death by son' in Meherpur
Bogura APBN School and College holds annual sports competition


Latest News
PM opens 43 development schemes in Gopalganj
13 people killed as bus hits van on Pakistan motorway
Two women held with hemp in Kishoreganj
Man’s body found on Dhaka-Aricha Highway
Ex-UP member shot dead in Narsingdi
31 BNP men held in Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Patuakhali, 5 cops injured
Youth killed in Narayanganj road accident
Youth found dead in Rangamati
Four juvenile gang members held in C'nawabganj
Man found dead on Dhaka-Aricha highway
Most Read News
ASI murder: Fugitive convict model Adhara arrested
5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
CDCS course inaugurated at PSB in Ctg
Sourav Ganguly meets PM Sheikh Hasina
Pilkhana carnage's 14th anniversary on Saturday
England cricket team arrives in Dhaka
PM to lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj
Bangladesh, India, China among 32 countries abstain from UN vote on Russia
Ansar Al Islam threatens to bomb Boi Mela
Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft