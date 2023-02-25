

Khaleda Zia's personal secretary passes away

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's personal secretary Mahbub Al Amin Dew passed away on Friday night. He was 65.

Dew, who had long been suffering from cancer, breathed his last at 10:30pm while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.



He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his demise.



Sayrul said Dew will be buried at his family graveyard in Bogura’s Gabtoli upazila.



Dew was a close relative of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

UNB/SA

Dew, who had long been suffering from cancer, breathed his last at 10:30pm while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his demise.Sayrul said Dew will be buried at his family graveyard in Bogura’s Gabtoli upazila.