Death row convict in BDR mutiny case dies at DMCH

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 9:47 AM  Count : 189
Observer Online Desk

A death row convict in the BDR mutiny case died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital early today.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Baten, 70, son of Idris Mia.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Baten fell sick around 1:30 am at Dhaka Central Jail and was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

He was sentenced to death in connection with the mutiny in the now defunct BDR.

On February 25, 2009, several hundred Bangladesh Rifles (now BGB) men staged an armed revolt at the Darbar Hall of the force's Pilkhana headquarters during the three-day "BDR Week". They killed 74 people, including 57 army officers, reports UNB.

The mutiny ended the following day (February 26) with the surrender of firearms, ammunition and grenades through a negotiation between the then government and the BDR rebels.

A total of 58 cases including one for murder and looting and the rest for mutiny were filed in connection with the incident.

Some 152 people were sentenced to death and 423 others to different jail terms in the killing case. Besides, 277 accused were acquitted in the country’s largest-ever killing case.

