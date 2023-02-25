BNP to march in districts, Juba League to hold countrywide rallies Saturday



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold march programmes at 66 organisational districts across the country on Saturday to press home its 10-point demand including to hold the next parliamentary election under a neutral caretaker government.







The party central leaders, including standing committee members, will join the march programmes.







Except Dhaka, the BNP will bring out the road march in all districts simultaneously on Saturday. The road march in Dhaka will be brought out on Sunday





The other demands of the party include reducing the prices of essentials, refraining from infliction of torture on its leaders and activists, the release of leaders and activists from jail and the resignation of the government.





Meanwhile, Juba League will hold a three-day countrywide peace rally from Saturday against terrorism and anarchy of BNP-Jamaat and for continuation of the country's development and progress under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.







The organisation will hold peace rally at district and city level on Saturday, upazila, thana and municipality level on Sunday and union level on Tuesday, said a press release.











NY

