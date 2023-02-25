6 ARSA members held in Cox’s Bazar

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six suspected members of Myanmar's rebel armed organisation --Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from Moynarghona Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar on Thursday night.



The arrestees are- ARSA members Mohammad Arab, 24, Mohammad Nuru, 31, Mohammad Yunus, 33, Mohammad Harun, 28, Hamid Hossain, 22, and Hafizul Amin, 25.



Md Abu Salam Chowdhury, senior assistant director (Legal and Media) of RAB-15, said they had information that some ARSA members, equipped with weapons, took position near M-18 Sub Block of Camp-18's Main Block-E of Maynarghona of Palangkhali Union of Ukhiya on Thursday night. A RAB team conducted a drive and arrested the six people.



Locally made one-shooter gun and three bullets were recovered during the operation, he said.



A case has been lodged at Ukhia police station in this regard, the official added.





