PM leaves for Gopalganj today

The local administration has ensured flawless security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. Party leaders and activists are also working day and night to make the Prime Minister's visit a success.





Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address a public meeting at the Talimpur Telihati High School ground in Kotalipara on Saturday. Later in the afternoon, she will pay floral tributes at the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.





To receive the Prime Minister all preparations have been completed by Awami League at Tungipara and Kotalipara.





Her scheduled visit has rejuvenated ruling Awami League leaders and activists across the Gopalganj district.





Banners and festoons welcoming Sheikh Hasina have been hung not only along the roads across the Gopalganj district but also on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway.





Millions of people are waiting to see her for a glance. Thousands of leaders and activists from the surrounding districts of Gopalganj including Kotalipara are waiting to join the rally.





Chief Coordinator of Kotalipara public meeting Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, from Bagerhat-1 Constituency said, "Overflowing the Kotalipara public meeting ground at least five kilometers area will become a sea of people. The meeting will prove that hundred per cent of the people here love the leader."





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate 44 projects during her daylong visit to Gopalganj. And she is also likely to lay foundation stones of five other projects.





The 44 projects include two rural piped water supply schemes -one at Dumuria union under Tungipara upazila and another one at Ramshil union under Kotalipara upazila, 24-meter RCC girder bridge on Gopalpur UP Office-Kajulia UP via Boraihati Polshair Bazar Road and 99-meter girder bridge on Kushli GC-Dharabashail GC via Mitradanga, Sonakhali Road in Tungipara upazila, four-storey Shuagram Bohumukhi High School at Kotalipara, three-storey girls hostel (100 beds) at Sheikh Hasina Adarsha Degree College at Kotalipara, four-storey academic building of Kotalipara SN Institution, Kotalipara Poura Kitchen Market and Kotalipara Upazila Parishad built Sheikh Russel Library at Bhangarhat Talimpur Telihati High School at Kotalipara upazila, 'Mukta Manch' on the ancestral home of poet Sukanta Bhattacharya at Kotalipara, flood shelter centre at Uttar Kotalipara Rammohon High School at Kotalipara, one-storey commercial building having 10-storey foundation at Boro Bazar in Gopalganj sadar.





The Prime Minister will lay foundation stones of Gopalganj Zilla Tathya Complex Bhaban and Kotalipara Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre under Public Works Department, Radhaganj Union Bhangarhat Bazar Development and Mural Construction on 1971 Liberation War at Koralipara Upazila under Local Government Engineering Department and building Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural at 11 union parishads under Kotalipara Upazila Parishad.





