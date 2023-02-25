Justice tangled up in lengthy procedures

Fourteen years have passed after the BDR munity, but the victim families and the accused in the carnage case are still waiting for justice due to the lengthy legal process.





Family members of slain 57 army officers in the February 25, 2009 mutiny as well as families of the convicted members of now defunct Bangladesh Rifles are waiting to see justice as the Appellate Division waits for hearings in 71 appeals filed by the government and the convicts challenging the High Court's 2017 judgement.





Besides, the trial court could not finish recording statements of witnesses in another case filed under the Explosive Substances Act in connection with the same incident.





Despite having served their jail sentences, many convicts in the carnage case cannot walk out of jail as they stand accused in the second case which is currently under trial.





A total of 74 people, including 57 army officials, were killed in the mutiny that took place at the Pilkhana Headquarters of the erstwhile Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) on February 25-26, 2009.





Attorney General AM Amin Uddin hoped that the state side would start the hearing on the appeals by this year.





He said that the BDR mutiny case is a major case. After the trial court verdict, the High Court Division upheld the sentences of many while it also reduced the sentences of some others. Both the prosecution and the defence have filed appeals with the Appellate Division challenging the High Court verdict, he added.







A total of 33 convicted filed appeals with the Appellate Division as their sentenced upheld by the High Court Division, he said adding that the prosecution could not start the hearing on the appeals as 33 appellants did not submit their concise statements before the Appellate Division, AM Amin Uddin noted.







However, we have made a file to submit their concise statements. Now, these 33 files will appear before the Appellate Division for hearing. The apex court will give a time to the convicts for taking preparation of these appeals. If they do not act within the stipulated time as per the apex court directive, their appeal will be dismissed, the chief law officer of the state explained.





Regarding the Explosives Act case of the BDR carnage, the Attorney General said that he could not say anything about that case without seeing the documents of the case why it is not completed.





In December 2020 the government filed 20 appeals, including one relating to the part of the High Court's judgement that acquitted 16 BDR members, of whom 12 had been sentenced to life in jail and four others had been sentenced to death by the lower court for the murders.





The government's appeal also included the part of the High Court's judgement that had commuted the death sentences of eight others to life.





On November 5, 2013, the Dhaka Additional Sessions Judge's Court-3 sentenced 151 BDR personnel and civilian Zakir Hossain to death, 160 BDR personnel and two civilians, including the late BNP leader Nasiruddin Pintu and local AL leader and retired BDR subedar Md Torab Ali, to life terms and jailed 256 others, mostly BDR men, to varying terms and acquitted 278 accused, mostly BDR personnel.





The death sentences of 139 BDR soldiers were upheld by the High Court in a two-day judgement on November 26-27 in 2017.





The High Court also reduced the death sentence of seven BDR personnel and that of Md Zakir Hossain, then a local Awami League leader, to life terms and acquitted four others who had been sentenced to death.





The High Court upheld the life term of 146 BDR personnel and acquitted 12 others of their life term. Two others died during pendency of their appeals.





Life term of Torab Ali, handed down by the trial court for being the mastermind of the mutiny, is among the 12 whose convictions were set aside, said convicts' lawyers.