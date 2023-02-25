BD almost self-sufficient in cardiac care: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the country's health sector has witnessed significant progress despite various limitations over the last 14 years.





"Bangladesh is now almost self-sufficient in cardiac care. Bangladesh has the capacity to treat 95 to 98 per cent of cardiovascular diseases as skilled manpower, modern technology and equipment are available here in the country," she said.





The premier said this in a video message aired in the 3rd International Scientific Conference arranged by Bangladesh Cardiovascular Research Foundation (BCRF) in the city.





She also opened the two-day conference being held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.





Hasina said healthcare has now become much more accessible and reached the doorsteps of common people.





"As the country's cardiologists and doctors provide better medical services to the patients in the country, the people of the country are benefiting and thus (the country's) foreign currency is being saved," she said.





She said work is underway to set up a full-fledged pediatric cardiac unit in Dhaka for better treatment of pediatric cardiac patients in the country. "Plans have been taken to extend such facilities to other government hospitals as well," she added.





To increase the scope of pediatric cardiac treatment, the scope to produce pediatric cardiologists has been enhanced as a full-fledged pediatric cardiology and pediatric cardiac surgery unit was set up at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said the PM.





A 500-bed world-class 'Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research Institute' has been established in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, she said.





The premier stressed the need for focusing on preventive measures regarding cardiovascular diseases as the number of cardiac patients is on rise in the country.





PM Hasina said cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in Bangladesh and all over the world. According to the World Health Organization, some 17.9 million people die every year in the world due to cardiovascular diseases.





"About 27 percent of total deaths in Bangladesh are caused by cardiovascular diseases. At present, 10 children per thousand are suffering from cardiovascular diseases in the country. One in five young people in Bangladesh is at risk of heart disease," she said.





Focusing on her government's steps for the development of the health sector, the PM said it has taken a plan to build a medical college in every district. The number of medical colleges rose to 115 now from 50 ones in 2009, while the number of MBBS course seats went up to 10,789 from only 2,050 in 2009, she said.





She said her government will build a medical university in every division and four medical universities have already been set up.





"The number of cardiac patients is increasing day by day in the country due to various reasons including diet, lack of physical work, smoking and excessive diabetes. Along with the development of cardiovascular disease care, we also need to pay attention to preventive measures," she said.Pointing to the participants, their participation in the 3rd Scientific Conference has created a unique opportunity to share knowledge and experiences among cardiac specialists. UNB