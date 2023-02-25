BD peacekeeper dies in Congo Md Mamunur Rashid, a Bangladesh peacekeeper deployed in the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo, died of a heart attack on Thursday.





He breathed his last around 12:36pm on Saturday (Bangladesh time), said a media statement of ISPR.





He was from Batikamari village of Sarishabari Thana in Jamalpur district. The process is underway to bring back home his body in the shortest time, added the release.





A soldier of the Bangladesh Army, Sergeant Mamunur joined the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission in DR Congo on October 11 last year, it said.





So far, 131 Bangladeshi soldiers have died and 232 soldiers have been injured in the UN peacekeeping mission.





Despite the life risk, the members of the Bangladesh Army have been performing their duty with great courage and professionalism and brightening the image of the country in the international arena, added the release. UNB