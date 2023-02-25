Video
Saturday, 25 February, 2023
AL leader attacked, house looted by BCL goons

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NARAYANGANJ, Feb 24: A Chhatra League leader and his activists allegedly attacked a local leader of mother party Awami League at his home in the Mithabo area of Rupganj Upazila on Friday afternoon.

Tanzin Ahmed Khan Riyaz, acting president of Rupganj Upazila Chhatra League, accompanied by 35-40 followers, attacked the home of AL leader Abu Daud Molla, former UP chairman of Bhulta Union Parishad, to extract 'political revenge' and fired 5/6 blank rounds of a gun, causing panic in the total area.

They looted Tk 11 lakh and eight bhari of gold, besides vandalizing the furniture and TV, said Molla.

Riyaz however denied the allegation and said these incidents were 'made up' to tarnish Chhatra League.

AFM Sayed, Officer-in-Charge of Rupganj Police Station, said a law enforcer's team was sent to the spot. Legal action will be taken following the investigation.      UNB


