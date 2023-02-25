Video
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 3:00 AM
Home Front Page

5 Bangladeshis killed, 2 injured in S Africa car crash

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

At least five Bangladeshis have been killed and two others seriously injured in a road crash in South Africa.

Md Tarikul Islam, the director general of the Africa wing at the foreign ministry, said on Friday that the accident occurred at Beaufort West, around 1,000 kilometres Southwest of Pretoria.

A lorry crushed the vehicle carrying the victims bound for Cape Town airport from Pretoria, he said, citing the Bangladesh high commissioner in Pretoria.

All of the dead victims of the accident are from the Feni district, according to Feni Deputy Commissioner Abu Salim Mahmud-ul Hasan.

The dead have been identified as Ismail Hossain, 38, Raju Ahmed, 34, Md Mostofa Kamal, 40, Abul Hossain, 35, and Abuls son Nadim Hossain, 10.
Anisul Haque Milon, who is among the injured, was set to travel to Bangladesh. The other victims were with him to see him off, according to Anwar Hossain, a man living in South Africa who knows about the incident.

The car accident occurred 70 kilometres away from Beaufort West at 6 am local time, said Anwar, who is also from Feni and lives in Beaufort West.
Anwar said Milons condition is critical, while the other injured person is under doctors observation in a hospital.    bdnews24.com


5 Bangladeshis killed, 2 injured in S Africa car crash


