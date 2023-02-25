29 muggers held in city

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 29 suspected members of a mugging gang in Dhaka.





The elite force arrested the suspects during raids in the neighbourhoods of Mohammadpur, Adabor, Hazaribagh, Dhanmondi and Tejgaon on Thursday. RAB, however, did not reveal the identity of the arrestees.





During the raids, RAB also seized knives, hooves and other sharp weapons.





People reported more mugging incidents to the police in Dhaka as general diaries and cases indicate, RAB-2 said in a statement on Friday.





RAB increased surveillance on the gangs, leading to the arrests of the suspects, according to the statement.





The arrestees confessed to threatening pedestrians in different areas with sharp weapons and robbing them of cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones. RAB will take legal action against them. bdnews24.com