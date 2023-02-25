Rehabilitation of century old Kalurghat Bridge may begin in March

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 24: The renovation works of the century-old Kalurghat Bridge on the Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail route to facilitate uninterrupted running of trains are expected to begin in March. The Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken up the project at Taka 60 million.





Meanwhile, the Roads and Highways department is going to introduce ferry service at Kalurghat on the river Karnaphuli from March 4 to ease the hassle of crossing the river. The ferry service will continue till the completion of renovation works of the bridge.





Sources said, heavy vehicles will move through the ferry while train and small vehicles will move over the old bridge.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh railway entrusted Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) experts for conducting the renovation works to enhance the capacity of the old bridge. The old bridge is capable of taking load of a train carrying 10- ton load to pass at 10 km per hour.





ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways visited the spot on Wednesday last.





He saw the facilities for introduction of ferry service during the renovation works of Bridge. He hoped that the ferry service will begin from March 4 next.





Meanwhile, an agreement was signed with BUET on September 8 in 2022 last for conducting a feasibility study of the existing century-old Kalurghat Bridge at Taka 60 million.





After rehabilitation of the bridge the train may run to Cox' Bazar either from Chattogram or Dhaka. Without rehabilitation works, the movement of train over the bridge is risky.





Railway sources said the 239-metre-long Kalurghat dual-purpose bridge built un 1930 has now become unfit for both train and road traffic.





The century old bridge has been playing a remarkable role in both rail and road communications between the port city and southern part of Chattogram district and Cox's Bazar district.





Besides, movement of broad gauge train in Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail line is uncertain till 2030 next due to delay in construction of "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat.





The construction works of the Kalurghat Bridge is likely to begin in 2024 which is expected to be completed after 2030 next.





Bangladesh Railway has taken a project to renovate the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge at a cost of Taka 6 crore before the operation of the train movement in Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line.





After renovation, only metre gauge train will be able to move. So, movement of Broad gauge train is uncertain till the construction of the new bridge. Presently three ferries have already been anchored in the river in the Kalurghat area.





Initially, two ferries will be carrying heavy vehicles. Another one will be kept as a reserve.





In 2008, the ferry service was re-launched on the river in the Kalurghat area for six months to facilitate some major renovations of the Kalurghat Bridge. After the country's independence, the ferry service was operational multiple times for various reasons, according to residents of Boalkhali upazila.