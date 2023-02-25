Govt making a joke about Constitution: Nazrul BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Friday alleged that the government is making a joke about the Constitution.





"What have you (govt) started? You talk about the constitution. You're actually making a joke about the constitution. It's written in the constitution to establish socialism, but you practice free market economy. Do these two things go together? It's also written that the state religion is Islam, but you say you're not biased to any religion," he said.





Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said the government is also trying to resist the people's movement using the constitution as an excuse. "It's impressible to suppress a public movement. No one could do it in the past. We'll move ahead defying all barriers."





Bangladesh Sammalita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club demanding the government to stop its naked interference on the freedom of expression and reopen the closed media outlets, including the Daily Din Kal, and to annul all the 'black laws', including the Digital Security Act.





Nazrul, BNP Standing Committee member, promised that they will reopen the newspaper and TV channels that were 'unjustly shutdown by the current regime if their party returns to power.





He urged the authorities of the TV channels who are running 'false' reports and propaganda quoting various sources against BNP should stop such practice in the interests of true journalism". UNB