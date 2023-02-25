BNP reschedules road march in city to Feb 26

However, schedule of the programmes of other districts remain unchanged and will be held today.





The BNP reschedules its silent road march in the city by a day, deciding to organise the programme on February 26 instead of February 25.The press release added, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called on all the people and BNP affiliated organizations of district, upazila, union committee and all levels of BNP leaders, activists, supporters, well-wishers to spontaneously join the district march and make the 10-point movement a success.