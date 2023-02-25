AL, country not in crisis, rather BNP in dire straits: Quader

In response to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said, "The government or Bangladesh is not in any crisis. Rather, BNP is in dire straits."





He made the comment in a statement given by Awami League on February 24. The AL General Secretary condemned and protested the statement of BNP Secretary General as 'purposeful falsehood and misleading propaganda.'





In the statement, Obaidul Quader said, "According to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir the champion of corruption, August 21 murderer, sponsor of terrorism and militancy, convicted fugitive accused Tarique Rahman is the guide of their so-called democracy restoration movement. Through this it is proved that BNP has chosen the tactics of non-politics in the darkness instead of following the path of policy and ideology."





AL General Secretary said, "We want to say clearly, the government or Bangladesh is not in any crisis. Rather, BNP is in dire straits. The people of the country know very well that the BNP, suffering from a multi-dimensional crisis, is now out of bounds in the political arena after being given a red card by the people. BNP is gradually becoming a bankrupt organization stuck in the sands of wrong politics."





Obaidul Quader said, "Mirza Fakhrul Islam spoke about the destruction of the economy. He had commented a few days back that 'we were good during the Pakistan era.' What is the economic status of Pakistan today? And on the contrary, where is the economic progress of Bangladesh?







During the period 1996-2001, the Awami League-led government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina had created the economic progress, in the period 2001-2006, the BNP was immersed in corruption and pushed the economic progress towards decline."