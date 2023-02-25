Livestock Service week begins today in city

Livestock Services Week is going to begin today. Under the title 'Smart Livestock, Smart Bangladesh', this week will be observed from February 25 to March 1 across the country, including Dhaka, under the initiative of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Directorate of Livestock.





According to a press release of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, a two-day livestock exhibition will be held at the old trade fair ground in Agargaon on Saturday on the occasion of the Livestock Week. Its overall management is under the Department of Livestock.







Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) are collaborating. Visitors can attend the exhibition free of charge daily from 9:00am to 9:00pm.





Various types of domestic animals including cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, dumbas, horses, pigeons, rabbits, dogs, cats and poultry of the country will be seen in the exhibition.





As always, the most beautiful and large size cow-buffalo, goat-sheep ramp show of the country will be available for the visitors to enjoy. Apart from this, the exhibition area has a variety of delicious meat, dairy products and food.