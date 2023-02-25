Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84%

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

DUBAI, Feb 24: Iran on Thursday directly acknowledged an accusation attributed to international inspectors that it enriched uranium to 84% purity for the first time, which would put the Islamic Republic closer than ever to weapons-grade material.

The acknowledgement by a news website linked to the highest reaches of Iran's theocracy renews pressure on the West to address Tehran's program, which had been contained by the 2015 nuclear deal from which America unilaterally withdrew in 2018. Years of attacks across the Middle East have followed.

Already Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently regained his country's premiership, is threatening to take military action similar to when Israel previously bombed nuclear programs in Iraq and Syria. But while those attacks saw no war erupt, Iran has an arsenal of ballistic missiles, drones and other weaponry it and its allies already have used in the region.

The acknowledgment came from Nour News, a website linked to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, overseen by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.     AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84%
Germany, France say G20 statement must refer to Ukraine ‘war’
Russia in talks with Chinese drone maker on supplies
Russia launches rescue ship to space station after leaks
N Korea fires more missiles after US-S Korea drill
‘Pump the brakes’, US envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes
New Zealand's cyclone death toll at 11, thousands still missing
LHC dismisses Imran’s plea for protective bail


Latest News
Two members of Bangladeshi family killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
British PM to urge G7 to speed up military aid to Kyiv
BASF to cut jobs, close units in response to high energy costs
Three injured in clash between two BCL factions at CU
Germany, France say G20 statement must refer to Ukraine 'war'
AL leader attacked, house looted by BCL goons
Youth 'commits suicide' in Moulvibazar
Dona Ganguly goes to buy sarees after arriving in Dhaka
BNP is becoming bankrupt gradually: Quader
India's forex reserves drop by $5.68 bn to $561.27 bn
Most Read News
ASI murder: Fugitive convict model Adhara arrested
5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
CDCS course inaugurated at PSB in Ctg
Ansar Al Islam threatens to bomb Boi Mela
PM to lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj
Sourav Ganguly meets PM Sheikh Hasina
Pilkhana carnage's 14th anniversary on Saturday
Bangladesh, India, China among 32 countries abstain from UN vote on Russia
Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis
England cricket team arrives in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft