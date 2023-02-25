Video
Home City News

Two killed in Ctg road accidents

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 24: Two people were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in Chattogram's Hathazari and Patiya upazilas early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Akram Sheikh,35,and Md. Rubel, 35.

According to the police, van driver Akram Sheikh died after being hit by a speeding truck in Dhopar Dighir Par area of Nondir Hat in Hathazari.

Akram is the son of Ledu Sheikh of Kamda Para of Bagerhat district. He used to live in Borodighi area of Hathazari.

Akram's van was hit by the truck while crossing the road, leaving him dead on the spot,said Md. Dalim Hossain, sub-inspector at Raujan Highway Police.

Later, the body was recovered and sent to Chittagong Medical College (CHMEC) Hospital.

Meanwhile, Rubel was killed in a head-on collision between two buses on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Patiya's Indrapul area.

Rubel is the son of Nurul Anwar of Patharghata area under Kotwali police station of Chittagong city.

Saiful Islam, sub-inspector at Patia Highway Police Station, said that a local bus named Mother Doa, heading to Chittagong, collided head-on with a Cox's Bazar-bound MR Travels Paribahan bus from Dhaka, leaving Rubel dead on the spot and eight others injured.

Among the injured, Mostakin (23) and Md. Arif (24) were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the police official said.       UNB


