Sourav Ganguly meets PM

Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:58 AM
City News

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Former Indian cricket team captain and ex-president of BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, and his wife Dona Ganguly met the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Friday.

PM's speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam told reporters after the meeting.

President of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan Papon was also present at the time.

Ganguly, popularly known as Dada to his fans, arrived in Dhaka on a private visit on Thursday after several years.

Speaking to the media at a hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan, Ganguly said: "Every time I come here, I get so much love from the people of Dhaka. I sometimes forget if it's India or Bangladesh."

The former left-handed batter was India's captain in Bangladesh's maiden Test in 2000. "Many precious moments of my life are in Bangladesh," the former Indian captain said.

Ganguly lauded PM Hasina's efforts to create a drug-free nation and stated that sports can play a vital role in achieving this goal.      UNB


