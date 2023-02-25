DU ICE centre launched

The launching ceremony of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Centre, University of Dhaka as the Entrepreneurship Support Cell (ESC) under the project entitled SEIP (Tranche-III) was held recently.





A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on "Entrepreneurship Support Cell" was signed among Project Implementation Unit (PIU), SEIP, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank, (SMESPD, BB) and Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Center, University of Dhaka.





PIU-SEIP, SMESPD, BB is established with the objective of developing CMSME entrepreneurs by providing entrepreneurship training and other supports in SEIP Tranche-3. PIU-SEIP, SMESPD, BB is utilising the funds provided by Skills Development Coordination and Monitoring Unit (SDCMU), Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) project, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh from a loan provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under Tranche-3 to provide assistance towards skills development of about 320,000 youths by December 31, 2023 in the priority sectors.