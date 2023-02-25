Boga Mia’s 50th death anniv today Abdur Rob (Boga Mia) was born on November 10, 1916 in the district of Rangpur, where his father was a school inspector (during the time of British rule). He died in a car accident on this day (25th of February) in 1973. He was an Awami League candidate for the Pabna Sadar parliamentary seat when he met with a tragic accident on his way to an election meeting.





Boga Mia was a freedom fighter, Liberation War organiser, socio-political activist and former president of Pabna Zila Awami League during the pre-Liberation War period. He was regarded as one of the most influential figures in Pabna during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, owing to his leadership and organising capabilities. He united the various political and civil forces that supported Bangladesh's independence in 1971.





He was a man who always sacrificed his position, wealth and time for the people of this country and for fair politics. His dream was to build a nation with a strong character. He was involved in politics since the inception of Awami League under the leadership of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. His relationship with the leaders was amicable and built with trust and friendship. He could communicate with all levels of people with respect and was reachable for everyone. He was commonly known as "Boga Bhai" to all statures of people.





Boga Mia's father Janab Sabkatuddin Ahmed worked as an educationist and was posted in Pabna, Rangpur, Cumilla, Dhaka and Kolkata during his career. He retired as a Divisional School Inspector (during the British period) and settled in Kolkata. He died in 1948 and was buried in Gobra Cemetery in Kolkata.





Abdur Rob (Boga Mia), due to his father's posting, started his schooling at Armanitola Government High School and later continued at a convent school in Kolkata. He also studied under the supervision of private teachers for higher learning.





After his father's death, Boga Mia sold his father's property in Kolkata and moved to Pabna in East Pakistan and started to think and work towards building a new nation. Soon he became involved with the East Pakistan Awami League as an organiser. He actively participated in the Language Movement of 1952.





He became the General Secretary of Pabna District Awami League in 1953. He was also a member of the Central Committee of the Awami League. His relationship with the leaders like: M Mansur Ali, M Kamaruzzaman. Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Abdul MalekUkil, Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhury, Mullah Jalal, Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia, Amirul Islam and others was respectful and loving.





He believed in respectful relationships as means of organising party politics and bringing strength to the grassroots level in the political system. His relationship with leaders of other political parties was also respectful. Boga Mia played a key role in Bangabandhu's Six Point Movement and helped raise awareness among the general people which ultimately resulted in the mass movement of 1968-1969.





He took part in the "Bhutta Andolon" of Pabna in 1967, against the then Pakistan government and was in their "wanted" list in Pabna. Boga Mia won the general election in 1970 as the Awami League candidate from Pabna Sadar and became a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).





Ever since the election of 1970, he kept constant communication with central Awami League leaders including Bangabandhu and organised the Pabna District Awami League, Chattra League and the masses of the then East Pakistan for anti-junta movement. All this happened after Bangabandhu's historical speech on the 7th of March 1971, which set the momentum for preparing for the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Boga Mia played a key role in the war preparations.





In April 1971, Pabna was liberated for a while and was the first district to establish the rule of Bangladesh as an independent country by the order of Bangabandhu's 7th March declaration.







The first rubber stamp was introduced for official purposes and the treasury or a financial system was introduced by the District Commissioner and with political endorsement of MPA Abdur Rob (Boga Mia). He hoisted the first flag of Independent Bangladesh in Pabna to endorse its sovereign rights.