Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:57 AM
Editorial

BSF’s high-handedness along shared borders

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023

Rampant killing of Bangladeshi citizens on borders by the BSF (Indian Security Force) has turned almost into a regular affair and recent occurrences merit the question on the sincerity of Indian side's assurance of bringing down the casualties to zero.

Despite a series of flag meetings taking place between the two sides for a meaningful solution to end the killings - BSF's trigger-happy attitude is no short of a cruel joke inflicted on our unarmed citizens.

The latest incident of BSF brutality took place Dinajpur's Hili. One Shahabul Hussain Babu, 24, of Dharanda village under Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur has allegedly been shot by BSF while he was crossing the border into the Indian Territory via the Hili border with others.

However, according to a renowned legal aid and humanitarian organisation, the BSF killed at least 16 Bangladeshis along our shared border with India in 2022 while the number of shooting death was 18 in 2021.

In a number of previous editorials, we have repeatedly urged our Indian counterparts to pursue alternatives to killings on the topic of illegal border crossing issues. Is such shooting is a gross violation of International laws and agreements and akin to cold-blooded murder of unarmed defenceless people?

BSF's justification of firing in self-defence takes us by mere surprise when we see its repeated failures in producing the types of weapon that Bangladeshi 'miscreants' had allegedly attacked with.

Nevertheless, in the past two decades, BSF has killed more than a thousand Bangladeshis along our shared border in utter violation of human rights triggering huge international outcry. Rights defenders have already termed the Indo-Bangla border as 'killing Fields'.

While such reality only confirms BSF's extreme disregard for international and humanitarian laws, it equally portrays our marked incapacity to demand for investigation into all cases of torture and killings in our bi-lateral discussions.

If we closely look into the rise in border killings of unarmed poor cattle traders and fishermen amid unilateral control of BSF along our shared border- we only notice impunity and lack of accountability behind each and every killing. Moreover, the government's indifference in this regard also somewhat permits arrogant BSF members to intrude within Bangladesh border to torture our innocent people demeaning the sovereignty of another independent nation.

In the context of escalating border violence, Bangladesh must make a point that violation of international border control policies will not be tolerated and raise the issue in appropriate international forums.

The trust and brotherly relations India expects as a close door neighbour should also be demonstrated by the Indian side. Mere fine words butter no parsnips to bring down the border killing menace.



