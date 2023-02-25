Video
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:57 AM
Home Editorial

Dangling live wires, ticking time bomb

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir

Dangling live wires in many parts of our country is a matter of grave concern. Especially in our capital it is posing serious risks day by day. Although time and again we have experienced the horror of inferno in the capital this issue still remains unaddressed. With increasing hanging live wires in the Old Dhaka having many chemical godowns has rightly turned into a ticking time bomb.  

The wires are dangling right in front of many shops, markets and even houses causing a great inconvenience to its dwellers. A strong wind is enough to wreak havoc in the city anytime. Dhaka with the burden of such a huge population is truly in the face of this challenges. Although underground wiring of the capital has been frequently stressed by expressed in different times it is still to find the light of the day. Needs of the hour is to ensure safe wiring in the city.

Jhontu
Jatrabari, Dhaka


