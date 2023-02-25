

E-scooter can cut city's traffic mess



And if this continues (There is no development at all), the average speed of Dhaka city traffic will be four kph, the same as people's average walking speed; this is a total mess for the production-oriented system of the whole economy.



There could be several solutions. Two-wheelers are the best solution to change the traffic picture significantly-especially bicycles and Electric scooters. While researching electric scooters, I found a couple of interesting websites like amazon.com, newageactivity.com, etc. Then I got a quick idea that e-scooters could be one of the solutions to this horrible traffic in Dhaka because of their reliability regarding the traffic situation of Dhaka.

Aside from the European cities, if we talk about America, Washington DC is the slowest city for traffic. But, the irony is that the slowest average traffic speed is 30 kph there, according to data from GEOTAB, which is far, far better than Dhaka.Those are all about excessive time consumption of Dhaka city traffic.



On the other hand, the financial impact of this time-wasting is vast.Due to the horrible traffic jam in Dhaka city, the country's economy lost around Tk140 crores in 2022. On the other hand, according to the ARI, Bangladesh lost almost Tk56, 000crores in 2020 due to slow traffic and wasted working hours. The impact is merely horrible for such a developing country.

Now, back to the point about e-scooters. Though thousands of commuters have been commuting by bicycle, after 2017, the rate decreased, as per my experience. I was used to cycle in Dhaka city from around 2014 to 2018. But, at a specific time, around 2017, the use of bicycles suddenly dropped. Most of this happened because a significant number of cyclists switched to motorbikes.



However, we all know the latest fuel price, which impacts motorized vehicles, including motorcycles. And we are talking about getting rid of the hectic motor traffic of Dhaka since commuting across Dhaka is getting more formidable daily due to the horrible traffic jam. In such a situation, since people who want to get rid of traffic jams and fuel price hikes and also don't want to ride bicycles, electric scooters could be a relief.



There is a significant probability of the electric scooter revolution against the current stuck situation of Capital's traffic if we can utilize the scope. It's a good chance, so you can't deny it.

In Europe, Europeans are accustomed to the customs of using electric scooters nowadays because of their reliability and accessibility.



Electric scooters are highly portable and weigh around 25 lbs to 50 lbs. So, you can reliably use e-scooters, carry in jams, and get alternative ways to pass the road. The intent of giving an example is to show the increasing popularity of e-scooters in Europe.



Because, even with faster average motor transportation speed, people here are choosing alternatives. By the way, they have restrictions on the main roads instead of bicycle lanes where they are available. But they can also ride their scooters without a bicycle lane.

Also, there is no law against riding two-wheeler electric vehicles on the main roads of Dhaka city. So, the transportation law will not be an issue at all. On the other hand, e-scooters are rated on average 10 miles to 25 miles range. They need 4 to 5 hours to be fully charged.



Also, the average office, school, college, and university locations are around 10 miles away from the living places. If you commute 20 kilometers daily and get an average speed of 15 kph, this would significantly change your daily commuting life. It will be a great way to pursue commuting through the e-scooters and get to the workplace in substantially less time than motor vehicles.



The average speed of e-scooters is around 15 kph. Just think this against the deadlock 4.5 kphspeed of motor vehicles in Dhaka. You may need about 2 hours to reach your working place from home and return home. Conversely, the people of Dhaka waste roughly 4 to 6 hours daily only on motor vehicles like buses, private cars, and other public transport on roads.



Okay, we are not expecting a blazing-fast revolution of e-scooters all of a sudden. But, it's possible to beat the torturing traffic jam and give it a shot as a way of freedom on roads.



Let's check some additional advantages of using electric scooters on the road of Dhaka city.



-Electric scooters are convenient and easy to operate. You don't need to have a lot of driving knowledge like motorized vehicles.

-Most are highly portable and allowable to get into the home quickly. The portability will give you the advantage of carrying the scooter when needed.

-The operating cost is intensively low. No fuel cost at all.

-Another great thing is they are quiet. Electric scooters are easy to maintain and repair since they mostly have no complicated parts.

-E-scooters are perfect for short trips around your residence where you can save the cost you would spend for a "Rickshaw."



The most significant and unearthly fact is electric scooters can bypass the traffic jam, which you need all in all. However, time will discuss how effective and efficient the e-scooters will be. But, as a commuter with some practical knowledge, I bet on e-scooters.



Considering these facts, the e-scooter market is also growing, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.9% predicted between 2023 and 2030. The same data from Grandview Research shows the market size of e-scooters will be $37.07 billion in 2023 and $78.65 billion in 2030. This report undoubtedly indicates the increasing popularity of e-scooter all over the world. So, why not in Dhaka?



Aside from all these benefits, you should also keep the limitations of the e-scooter in mind. E-scooters will need a lot of electricity for charging when used in large numbers. But, the current electricity situation has been a concern over the last few years.



Though producing electricity isn't a big issue, if the government sincerely thinks about making electricity from solar power(which has been discussed by some experts).Also, the e-scooters are not designed and rated for a heavyweight. So, more than one person shouldn't be expected to ride.

Also, you can only expect a short ride with the e-scooters, not more than an average of 20 kilometers daily. Also, it will take a significant time to get used to the e-scooters.



However, with all these aspects, we can expect positive results with electric scooters if we consider the hectic traffic of Dhaka. But, to get the effect of things, we may need to wait for the next 5 to 10 years.

Yasir Monon, Faculty, Department of English, Fareast International University

