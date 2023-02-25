Development linkage of Bangla language: Dreams and challenges

I have just finished reading a piece entitled, "An imaginary interview with the Bangla language", written by ShishirBhattacharja, published in the Daily Star of Monday 21 Feb. 2022.







The piece is an objective one in pointing out the ineffectiveness of the Bangla language in creating a full and forceful linguistic transformation of the psyche and operation of a socio-economic development transformation, as of Smart Bangladesh, that the political populace of Bangladesh would like to voice loudly.





Yet does this emotion result in acredulous future regime of change? My similar views on any reasoned effectiveness of Bangla as national medium for realizing the future development architecture of Bangladesh is briefly expounded here in terms of the failure that arises from the great lag of development transformation for an empowered and equitable future Bangladesh without a realistic vision, given the faade of the wind of the global change in intellection, functioning, and equitable holism.

Language poses that link between possibility and reality to empower the intellection and sustaining process of objective change. Towards actualizing such realism in the functional wind ofglobal change, the reigning elite will always look towards foreign language, particularly English, to machinate its dream of 'Smart Bangladesh'.





The failure thereby, will be marked in the divide of a contained community, who will engage the intensifying usage of English to get the advantage of the adversely dreamed about 'Smart Bangladesh'.Socio-economic development, that addresses the substantive goal of poverty alleviation and inequitable and unproductive acquisition ofwealth, will be both detached between the rural sector and the urban sector, the rich and the poor.







The congruent participative linkage between these sectors, and human resource development by the participatory multidimensional engagement of many in Bangladesh, will be left out of the objective development equation with wellbeing in its midst.

This is a picture that is presently aghast in Bangladesh development in her unreasoned politically driven model of economic growth (unnayan) and a capitalist world-system of the 'Smart Bangladesh' model of development.







For development to be authentic and amid it for Bangla language to play its otherwise emotive role of advancement, there is no hope in this. Rather than aiming at such a language-centred model of socio-economic development, Bangladeshienlightened advisors ought to organize progressive development by empowering the masses from bottom-up.

In this scale of development, the preparatory steps ought to be taken up to make development distributive, participatory, and holistic. The education of the upper echelon ought to flow into the benefit of the rural sector, as in the case of the Underprivileged Children Educational Plan (UCEP) where the example of the Spanish Modragon in cooperative movement is important.





In such a momentum of change, Bangla language will be used simply as a cultural medium of the Bangladesh nation. The functional use of language in socio-economic development should be left to an admixture of languages. In this both the English and Bengali languages will play their dual role for participative empowerment of the nation.

In regards to the structure of participatory economy, the World Bank remarks: "The strategy in this report recognizes that poverty is more than inadequate income or human development -- it is also vulnerability and a lack of voice, power, and representation.







" With this multidimensional view of poverty comes greater complexity in poverty reduction strategies, because more factors -- such as social and cultural forces -- need to be taken into account." The way to deal with this complexity is through empowerment and participation -- local, national, and international

On the same topic, UNDP remarks: "Participation in the process must be widened. Knowledge is needed not only of the latest technologies but also of local ecosystems and food chains, local culture and systems of exchange, socio-economic conditions and political and market stability.







This calls for broad collaboration." Professor Dr Masudul Alam Choudhury (Rtd), School of Business, Cape Breton University, Nova Scotia, Canada

What is the reasoned world-view of development that is happening in Bangladesh with its teeming poor and the inequitable acquisition of resources by the elitist few, mainly in the human resource sector, mercantile sector, and the ruling political community?