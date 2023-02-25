Reckless killing of mother crabs halts breeding

DACOPE, KHULNA, Feb 24: This breeding season egg-carrying mother crabs are being killed desperately in Dacope Upazila of the district.





Reckless killing of mother crabs is going on in different rivers and canals of the upazila.







According to field sources, taking pass permits from some unscrupulous officials of the Department of Forest (DoF), fishermen are carrying out mother crab-killing offence. The ban on crab catching in the Sundarban during the breeding season is flouted. The closer of pass permit is not maintained.





January-February is the main breeding season of mother crabs in the Sundarban. In order to ensure proper breeding, the issuing of pass permit has been suspended. During these two months, Medi-Maya crabs lay crores of eggs. Thousands of fishers in coastal region live on catching crabs. Besides, traders earn crores of Taka by exporting crabs abroad.





The killing of mother crabs is taking place mostly in rivers and canals under East Sundarban and West Zone under the DoF. The unscrupulous DoF officials are assisting in the mother crab-killing in exchange of bribe.





The crab price decreased drastically amid the Covid-19 pandemic. At present the price has gone up sharply. Per kilogram crab is selling at Tk 1,500 to 2,000. It was confirmed by traders.





Sources said, to get higher profits, hundreds of fishers are taking pass permits and catching thousands of maunds of crabs every day. The seasonal breeding is getting seriously hampered. Fishers are selling such crabs as hatchery crabs to depots of different bazaars. Sometimes 1-2 consignments of crabs are seized by monitoring teams. It is nothing but eyewash only.





On condition of anonymity, some fishers said, DoF's unscrupulous station officials are issuing pass permits taking Tk 1,500-2,000 including revenue for per Dondarhi boat and Tk 2,500-3,000 for banned Aaton and Sik boat on the weekly or full moon or new moon basis. The charge goes if fishers are more than two per boat.





If crabs are caught in restricted zone additional Tk 1,000 is charged. Another Tk 1,000 is charged if it is caught crabs from Khulna to Chandpai Range. Also Tk 1,000 is given to the patrol camp of certain area where crab is caught. These officials also take away crabs from boats according to their will and sell out. It was alleged by fishers.





Upazila Vice-President Gourapad Bachharh said, crab killing can't be stopped because of few unscrupulous officials. If the current killing trend continues, this brightly potential crab sector, higher than shrimp, will disappear soon, he added. He demanded sternly punishing these officials, traders and fishers.





Md Shahidul Islam Hawladar, assistant conservator of forest (ACF) of Chandpai Range of the DoF, said, crab catching is suspended during the breeding season; pass permit is given only for fish-catching. "Thieves will make thieving. We are trying to prevent it by conducting campaign. If crab catching tools are found, then stern action will be taken against fishers concerned."





If specific allegation or document is found against corrupt officials, legal action will be taken, the ACF maintained.