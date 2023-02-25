Seminar on safe food held at Kaliganj

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Feb 24: A public awareness seminar on safe food has been organized in Kaliganj Upazila of the district with the participation of public representatives.





The seminar was held at the Upazila Parishad conference room on Thursday organized by Kaliganj Upazila administration and Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Gazipur District Branch. Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Assadiqzaman presided over the programme where Gazipur District Safe Food Officer Farzana Yasmin Samia presented a speech on public awareness.





Kaliganj Municipality Mayor SM Rabin Hossain, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Sharmila Rosario, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr SM Manjur-e-Elahi, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station Anisur Rahman, Local Union Parishad Chairman Abubakar Miah Bakku, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Aliul Islam Oli and Alamgir Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.