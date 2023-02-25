Four unnatural deaths in four districts

Four people including a woman have died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Pirojpur, Naogaon, Madaripur and Noakhali, recently.





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A day-labourer has died unnaturally while working in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.





The deceased was identified as Akhteruzzaman Babu, 32, son of A Hamid, a resident of Akhira Village under Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon District.





Local sources said Akhteruzzaman Babu along with other labourers was uplifting wire to an electric pole in Sarder Para area of Bhandaria Upazila in the afternoon.







At that time, the kopikol carrying the uplifted wire fell on him accidentally, which left Akhteruzzaman critically injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Ashiquzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.







DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A housewife was died unnaturally in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.





Deceased Rozina Begum, 42, was the wife of Farhad Hossain, 48, a resident of Gorkhaitara Village under Dhamoirhat Municipality.





Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between Farhad and Rozina on Sunday evening over family issues.







After the quarrel, Rozina fell sick all of a sudden. The family members took her to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where she died at around 8:20pm while undergoing treatment.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.





However, an unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat PS in this regard, the OC added.





MADARIPUR: A physically-disabled young man has died after a meat bone was stuck in his throat while eating at a wedding party in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The incident took place in Bairagibazar area under Paikpara Union of the upazila.





The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain Molla, 22, son of Abdul Khalek Molla, hailed from Muksudpur Upazila in Gopalganj District.





According to police and local sources, Abul Hossain Molla came to Bairagibazar area under Paikpara Union of the upazila on Friday to attend a wedding ceremony along with his family. While eating there, a meat bone suddenly got stuck in his throat. When he felt ill, the family members took him to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at night.





Rajoir PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.





NOAKHALI: A day-labourer was killed and two others were injured as soil collapsed on them in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district.





The incident took place in Ward No. 2 Ambarnagar Village under No. 5 Ambarnagar Union of the upazila on Thursday evening.







The deceased was identified as Md Ali Hossain, 32, son of late Kala Mia, a resident of the area.





Police and local sources said about eight to ten day-labourers including Ali Hossain were cutting soil to build a bridge in front of the house of one Osman Chawkider in the village on Thursday. At one stage of working, soil collapsed on the workers all of a sudden, which left three of them including Ali Hossain seriously injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where Ali Hossain succumbed to his injuries at around 3 am on Friday while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police visited the scene. But before police reached there, the family members brought the body of Ali Hossain to the house and buried him at a local graveyard.







