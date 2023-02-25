Five found dead in five dists

Five people including a minor boy have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Chattogram, Mymensingh, Laxmipur, Faridpur and Narayanganj, in two days.





CHATTOGRAM: The bullet-hit body of a farmer was recovered from his cropland in Rangunia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Suman Das Shishir, 55, a resident of Laxichhara Village under Padua Union in the upazila.





Police and local sources said Shishir used to stay at a makeshift house at his cropland at night to guard crops.





Some local criminals allegedly threatened him not to stay there.





Wabaidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dakshin Rangunia Police Station (PS), said locals spotted the bullet-hit body of Shishir lying at the foot of a hill in the morning and informed the matter to police.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.







NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a former union parishad (UP) member from a paddy field in Nandail Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Abu Saeed, 50, a resident of Beltail Village under Kharua Union in the upazila.





Police sources said Abu Saeed left his home in the afternoon and was missing till then. Later on, his family members spotted his body in a paddy field at night and informed police.





On information, police recovered the body and sent it Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Sub-Inspector of Nandail PS Abdul Qadir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.





LAXMIPUR: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered the floating body of a minor boy from the Katakhali River in the district on Wednesday noon after a day of his missing.





The deceased was identified as Md Tamim Hossain, 7, son of Md Ratan Sarder, a resident of Char Induria Sarder Bari area. He was a student of Char Induria Meghna Bazar Hazi Abdul Awal Kawmi Madrasa.





Local sources said Tamim along with other students and teachers of the madrasa went to a picnic in Azgar Sarderer Char area of the river on Tuesday.







He went missing there at around 3 pm.







Later on, Tamim's family, locals, police and BCG members jointly conducted search operation in the river, but could not be able to find him.







Later on, locals spotted the floating body of Tamim in the river at around 1 pm on Wednesday and informed Hymchar Station of BCG.







Being informed, the BCG members recovered the body from the river and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



FARIDPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from his own shop in Saltha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Abed Sheikh, 25, son of Chakel Sheikh, a resident of Gopalia Village in the upazila.





The deceased's wife Sumaiya Akter said she went to the shop to sleep along with him at around 10 pm on Tuesday but after spending some time Abed told her to sleep in the house as mosquitoes were biting them badly.







On Wednesday morning, she saw the body of her husband inside the shop and informed police.





Being informed, police went there and recovered the body from the scene.





Later on, the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Saltha PS OC Md Sheikh Sadiq confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard and legal action will be taken after investigation.





SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of the in-charge of a drug store of Seba General Hospital from a room of the hospital in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Jahirul Islam, 37, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Kandargaon Village under Pirojpur Union in the upazila.





Mustafizur Rahman, manager of the hospital, said Jahirul Islam went to a room of the hospital to sleep after finishing his duty at around 10 pm on Tuesday.







On Wednesday morning, Mustafizur went to the room as Jahirul did not respond to his call, and found him dead there. Then, he informed the matter to his family members.





Besides, Abul Hossain, the deceased's father, said they rushed there and found Jahirul was lying on the floor and the blood marks were seen on his hands and feet.





"Hospital authorities killed my son and fled from the scene," Abul Hossain alleged.





Sonargaon PS OC Mahabub Alam said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.







The body was, later, sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers have arrested the hospital director Monirul Islam, manager Akter Hossain and Hafizur Rahman for questioning in this connection, the OC added.