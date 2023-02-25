300 people get free medical treatment

BOGURA, Feb 24: Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (BHRC) has given free medical treatment and medicine to 300 poor and helpless people at Chhatni Dekhra High School under Shantahar Union in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Saturday.





Shantahar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nahida Sultana presided over the programme.





BHRC Adamdighi Unit President MR Sagor Ahamed, Executive President Dr Tanjia Akter Tania, Vice-President Khadiza Tahera Mim, Razia Sultana, Zohurul Alam, General Secretary (GS) Rasula Begum Lavly, Joint GS Apel Hossain, Finance Secretary Mazedul Akanda, Cultural Affairs Secretary Sumaiya Tabassum Zannat and UP Member Saidul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.