Broccoli farming gains popularity in Meherpur MEHERPUR, Feb 24: Broccoli is a winter vegetable that is enriched with vitamin C, calcium and iron. Many also call it green cauliflower. But it is tastier and more nutritious than that of white cauliflower.





In the last season, this vegetable was cultivated by some farmers on an experimental basis. But this season, these growers have cultivated it commercially.







Farmers of the district have been interested in cultivating it. Lower farming cost, good price and high demand have made them interested.





The agricultural department expects to get good result. The soil of the district is very much fertile. It is suitable for vegetables.







Zakarul Islam, a grower of Ganadob Village in Gangni Upazila, said, he is used to grow cauliflower and cabbage.





Under the initiative of the local Palashipara Samaj Kalyan Samiti (PSKS), he started cultivating broccoli as a new vegetable; four years back, he firstly farmed broccoli on one bigha to know the difference of profit and loss.







Firstly, PSKS provided him with broccoli seeds and other agricultural materials free of cost. In the beginning, he got a profit of Tk 50,000 from one bigha, excluding costs. Since then he has been growing broccoli.





Abul Kashem, a vegetable grower, said, "The agriculture office advises that the same crop cannot be cultivated repeatedly on the same land.This year, I cultivated broccoli on one bigha. Sale has started. Demand and price in the market is good. I hope enough profit."





Shajahan Ali, a grower of Hinda Village, said, he has farmed broccoli with advice from some people. The disease and cost is less than the white cauliflower.







According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), it is possible to produce 40 maunds of broccoli after only 50-60 days of planting 200 saplings of 25-30 days. Broccoli generally grows well in loam and clay loam soil.







Seeding-sowing and sapling planting should be made between middle Bhadra and middle Poush (both Bengali months).







The 25-30 day old saplings should be planted at a distance of 50 centimetres. Using dung manure or earthworm compost instead of chemical fertiliser gives better yield and reduces diseases, said Mustafa Rabby, agricultural officer of PSKS.







About 100 bighas of land have been brought under the broccoli cultivation this year. Many farmers said, "We will grow more broccoli for better price."Deputy Director (DD) of the DAE,-Meherpur Shankar Kumar Majumder said, broccoli becomes popular day by day as it is profitable and appreciated by all; broccoli is more nutritious; it contains anti-cancer ingredient than that of other vegetables; few farmers of Meherpur have cultivated broccoli."We also recommend cultivation of broccoli," the DD maintained.