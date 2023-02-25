Silk workers protest in Rajshahi demanding due wages

RAJSHAHI, Feb 24: The workers of Silk Research and Training Institute in the district formed a human chain in front of the institute on Thursday demanding their six months' arrears.





The workers said they are working in the institute on daily wage basis. They get only Tk 300 per day.





They alleged that they have not been paid salaries for the last six months. According to the workers, they have been living in dire straits due to a lack of incomes.





They mentioned that they have appealed to the higher authorities about the arrears, but they did not pay any heed to the plea.





Meanwhile, the agitating workers also threatened to go for tougher programme if their demands are not met immediately.