Obituary Our Correspondents

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Asaduzzaman Asad, principal of Shukur Nesa Academy in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of heart failure on Monday. He was 42.





His namaz-e-janaza was held on Daulatpur Pilot Government Model High School Field after Esha prayers on Monday.





Later on, he was buried at a local graveyard in Chuamallickpara area at 10 am on Tuesday.







He left behind his family members, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.







Faruque Hossain

NOAKHALI: SM Faruque Hossain, founding general secretary of Kabirhat Press Club and District Correspondent of Dainik Sonali Barta, passed away on Saturday. He was 49.





He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at National Heart Disease Institute in Dhaka at 5am.







His namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayer at his house yard. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard.





He left behind his wife, one son, three daughters, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.