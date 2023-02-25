Video
Home Countryside

10 jailed on different charges in Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

A total of 10 people have been jailed in different terms in separate cases in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Rajshahi, on Wednesday. 

COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced eight people to ten years of rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over smuggling yaba tablets into the country.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail passed the verdict.

The convicts are: Md Rafiq, Md Kalu Majhi and Mohammad Rafiq, residents of of Anwara Upazila, and Md Hasan of South Sarenga area in Chattogram; and Hasmat Ali, Nurul Alam Anawari, Md Nasir and Md Mojibul Islam.

The court also fined them Tk one lakh each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam confirmed the matter. 

According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7) arrested eight people along with five lakh yaba tablets from deep sea on January 5, 2018.

RAB-7 Member BGB Nayek Subedar Md Jahir Uddin Babar filed a case against the arrestees in this connection.

Investigation officer of the case submitted a charge-sheet to the court on March 10, 2019.

After examining the witnesses and evidences, the court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Wednesday sentenced two poachers to one year of imprisonment for killing birds in Charghat Upazila of the district.

The jailed persons are: Abu Bakar Siddique, 55, and Feroz Hossain, 32, of Madanhat Village under Naldanga Upazila in Natore District.

Charghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sohrab Hossain said on information, a team from Charghat Police Station conducted a drive in Kankramari Patir Beel at around 6am, and arrested the duo red-handed while they were slaughtering the birds to sell those to different restaurants.

The law enforcers have also recovered 600 dead sparrows from their possession.

Later on, a mobile court sentenced them to one year of imprisonment under Section 26 of the Wildlife (Preservation and Security) Act-2012.

The mobile court also fined them Tk 1,000 each, the UNO added.


