Two ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Bhola

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Bhola, in for days.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuza Akter Kamala, 21, wife of Abu Saeed, a resident of Alokdihi Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the woman committed suicide by hanging herself in her father's house at Digharan Village under Abdulpur Union in the upazila at early hours on Thursday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Khokon Boyati, 30, son of Md Panjaet Boyati, a resident of Ward No. 2 Boyati Bari under Kalma Union in the upazila. He was trader at Dawri Bazar in the union.

Local sources said Khokon Boyati hanged himself from the ceiling of his shop at Dawri Bazar in the afternoon.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.   The law enforcers have also recovered a suicide note from beside the body.

As no complaint was lodged in this regard, police handed over the body to the deceased's family members. Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


