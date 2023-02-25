Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 February, 2023, 2:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Wheat farmers at Teesta char eye good profit

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

Wheat farmers at Teesta char eye good profit

Wheat farmers at Teesta char eye good profit

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Feb 24: Farmers are cultivating wheat again on Teesta char in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district as fair weather is prevailing.

This season the wheat fields have made good growth in the upazila.

Earlier, tobacco and maize would be cultivated hugely on the Teesta char. Besides, once wheat would largely be cultivated; but several years back, blast disease appeared and farmers turned away from  wheat cultivation.

At present, agriculture office motivated farmers. That is why farmers have started to farm wheat again.

Hasem Ali, farmer of Bhavanchur Shimultala area under Golmonda Union of Boro Teesta embankment, said, this season, he has cultivated wheat on one bigha of land; usually during the winter season, wheat fields get damaged; but it didn't occur this season.  

A farmer of Boro embankment area of the Teesta at Koimari Union Shahidul Islam said, "I suffered losses due to blast disease for the last few years.
 
Now I have started wheat farming again, according to advice of the agriculture office."

"I expect good yield and profit if wheat fields are not affected by blast," said farmer Azam Ali of Ansar Haat area.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the target of wheat cultivated has been fixed at 200 hectares in the upazila.

Jaldhaka Upazila Agriculture Officer Suman Ahmmed said, this season, wheat has been cultivated at a large scale in the upazila. According to the advice of the agriculture office, farmers were made interested in wheat farming, he added.

"We are assisting farmers to cultivate other crops as alternate of tobacco. This season, the wheat farming target has increased," the agriculture official maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reckless killing of mother crabs halts breeding
Seminar on safe food held at Kaliganj
Four unnatural deaths in four districts
Five found dead in five dists
300 people get free medical treatment
Broccoli farming gains popularity in Meherpur
Silk workers protest in Rajshahi demanding due wages
Illegal brickfields damage Puthia environment


Latest News
Two members of Bangladeshi family killed in Saudi Arabia road crash
British PM to urge G7 to speed up military aid to Kyiv
BASF to cut jobs, close units in response to high energy costs
Three injured in clash between two BCL factions at CU
Germany, France say G20 statement must refer to Ukraine 'war'
AL leader attacked, house looted by BCL goons
Youth 'commits suicide' in Moulvibazar
Dona Ganguly goes to buy sarees after arriving in Dhaka
BNP is becoming bankrupt gradually: Quader
India's forex reserves drop by $5.68 bn to $561.27 bn
Most Read News
ASI murder: Fugitive convict model Adhara arrested
5 Bangladeshis killed in South Africa road accident
CDCS course inaugurated at PSB in Ctg
Ansar Al Islam threatens to bomb Boi Mela
PM to lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj
Sourav Ganguly meets PM Sheikh Hasina
Pilkhana carnage's 14th anniversary on Saturday
Bangladesh, India, China among 32 countries abstain from UN vote on Russia
Onion shortage threatens a new chapter in world food crisis
England cricket team arrives in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]erbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft