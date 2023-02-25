Wheat farmers at Teesta char eye good profit

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Feb 24: Farmers are cultivating wheat again on Teesta char in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district as fair weather is prevailing.





This season the wheat fields have made good growth in the upazila.





Earlier, tobacco and maize would be cultivated hugely on the Teesta char. Besides, once wheat would largely be cultivated; but several years back, blast disease appeared and farmers turned away from wheat cultivation.







At present, agriculture office motivated farmers. That is why farmers have started to farm wheat again.





Hasem Ali, farmer of Bhavanchur Shimultala area under Golmonda Union of Boro Teesta embankment, said, this season, he has cultivated wheat on one bigha of land; usually during the winter season, wheat fields get damaged; but it didn't occur this season.







A farmer of Boro embankment area of the Teesta at Koimari Union Shahidul Islam said, "I suffered losses due to blast disease for the last few years.





Now I have started wheat farming again, according to advice of the agriculture office."







"I expect good yield and profit if wheat fields are not affected by blast," said farmer Azam Ali of Ansar Haat area.





In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the target of wheat cultivated has been fixed at 200 hectares in the upazila.





Jaldhaka Upazila Agriculture Officer Suman Ahmmed said, this season, wheat has been cultivated at a large scale in the upazila. According to the advice of the agriculture office, farmers were made interested in wheat farming, he added.





"We are assisting farmers to cultivate other crops as alternate of tobacco. This season, the wheat farming target has increased," the agriculture official maintained.