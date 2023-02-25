26 nabbed with drugs in five districts

A total of 26 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Patuakhali, Cox's Bazar, Barishal and Joypurhat, in recent times.







RAJSHAHI: Nine people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in the districts recently.





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two drug dealers along with 311 bottles of phensidyl from the city on Wednesday night.





The arrested drug dealers are: Shri Subham Kumar Das alias Shubo, 20, son of Shri Biswajit Kumar Das, and Papan Das, 19, son of late Anand Das,



residents of Sultanabad area under Boalia Police Station (PS) in the city.





According to RAB-5 sources, on information that two people are going towards Nodapara under Katakhali PS along with drugs by an easy-bike from Binodpur Market of Motihar PS in the city at night, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there, and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl.







A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Katakhali PS in this regard.





Earlier, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 400 grams of heroin from a village in the district on Tuesday night.





The detained person is Elina Begum, 29, wife of late Masud Rana of Veemdanga Madarpur Village under Godagari Upazila in the district.





RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in her residence at around 8:30pm, and arrested her along with the contraband item.





The person along with the seized goods was handed over to Godagari Model PS after filing of a case with the PS in this connection.





On the other hand, members of RAB arrested an alleged drug dealer along with 430 yaba tablets in the district on Monday night.





The arrested is Raboul Islam alias Rabin, 23, son of Alamgir Hossain of Bashai Village under Kasiadanga PS in the city.





RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katakhali School Playground area at around 9:30pm, and nabbed him along with the yaba tablets.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katakhali PS in this connection.





Meanwhile, RAB members arrested five alleged drug dealers along with 2,950 litres of locally-produced liquor known as Cholai from Santalpara in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.





Lt Riaz Shahriar, captain of RAB-5, confirmed the information in a press release on Saturday.





The arrestees are: Ranjit Sardar, 40, and his brother Ajit Sardar, 30, of Mohanpur Upazila, Ratan Sardar, 45, Chaitanya Maddi of Benipur in Nachol Upazila of Chapainawabganj, Bhatka Maddi, 35, and Shri Yohan Murmu, 26, of Chaitpur from Tanore Upazila.





According to RAB's press release, acting on a tip-off, a team of Mollapara Camp of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Belnajhalpukur area of Mohanpur Upazila.





Sensing the presence of the elite force, three people tried to flee. RAB members detained them from there and later, according to their information, two other accused were held from the residence of Shri Jahan Murmu.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the detained people with the PS, the press release added.





PATUAKHALI: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar and Bauphal upazilas of the district in four days.





Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 10 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila on Wednesday morning.





The arrested persons are: Monir Hossain Peda, 35 and Yusuf Kazi, 30, residents of Chaula Village under Atharogachia Union in the upazila.





Sambit Ray, sub-inspector (SI) of Patuakhali DB Police, said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Patuakhali Bridge Toll Plaza area in the morning, and arrested the men along with the hemp.





A case was filed with Patuakhali Sadar PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the SI added.





On the other hand, members of RAB-8 arrested a drug dealer along with 50 yaba tablets from Bauphal Upazila in the district on Sunday.





The arrested person is Mahabub Gazi, 40, son of Nuru Gazi, a resident of Aynabaj Kalaiya Village in the upazila.





RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by its Commander Tuhin Reza conducted a drive in the area in the afternoon, and arrested Mahabub Gazi along with the yaba tablets.





The arrested confessed of drug dealing in the area for long during the preliminary interrogation.







After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to Bauphal PS.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Al Mamun confirmed the matter.





PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police arrested two men along with 200 yaba tablets from Sabekguldi area of Pekua Upazila in the district on Monday.





The arrested persons are Ali Akbar, 27, a resident of Guliakhali Bottalia Para of Pekua Upazila, and Mahmudul Karim, 42, a resident of Sabek Guldi area of the same upazila.





Pekua PS SI Hesham Uddin said on information, police raided the Sabek Guldi area of Pekua Upazila, and arrested the duo along with 200 yaba tablets.





Pekua PS OC Mohammad Omar Haider confirmed the matter, adding that a case has been filed against the arrestees under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard.





BARISHAL: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.





Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man along with 12 bottles of phensedyl from the city on Tuesday morning.





The arrested person is Md Arifur Rahman alias Riaz Bhuiyan, a resident of Ward No. 29 Pashchim Ichhakathi Bhuiyan Road area in the city.





Local sources said on information, a team of the DNC led by its Assistant Director Enayet Hossain conducted a drive in the house of Riaz Bhuiyan at around 8:30am, and arrested him along with the phensedyl.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Airport PS against the arrested in this connection.







On the other hand, members of RAB-8, in a drive, arrested two men along with arms, hemp and yaba tablets from Agailjhara Upazila in the district on Monday noon.





The arrested persons are: Rabiul Islam, 27, son of Nur Mohammad Hawlader, a resident of Dakshin Shihipasha Village, and Kajal Bepari, 21, son of Subodh Bepari of Pashchim Sujonkathi Village in the upazila.







RAB-8 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dakshin Shihipasha Village under Goila Union in the upazila at noon, and arrested the duo along with 66 yaba tablets, 90 grams of hemp and a Chinese axe.



After filing of a case under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act with Agailjhara PS, the arrested persons were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.





JOYPURHAT: Nine people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.





Members of RAB arrested eight people along with 1,450 litres of local liquor from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Sunday night.





The arrested persons are: Subrata Urao, 26, Manik Urao, 27, Palash Urao, 23, Sanjay Urao, 20, Baccha Tigna, 20, Md Fuat Faisal Rafi, 23, Md Moktar Hossain, 30, and Md Shariful Islam, 25. All of them are residents of the upazila.





RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commaner Major Md Mostafa Jaman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Madhober Ghat area in Panchbibi Upazila at around 9 pm, and arrested the eight people red-handed along with the liquor.





The arrested persons confessed of drug dealing in the area for a long time during the primary interrogation.





However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Panchbibi PS against the arrested persons in this regard, the RAB official added.







On the other hand, a suspected drug trader has been arrested police in a drive along with 80 bottles of phensedyl from the district town.





The arrested person is Roshidul Rahman Bepari, hails from Baraigram Upazila of Natore District.





Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said on information that few suspected drug traders are gathering on Triptir Mor to board on a car along with drugs, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there.





Police arrested Roshidul at that time and seized the phensedyl syrups from his bag.





However, two other suspected drug traders managed to flee the scene sensing the presence of police.





A case has been filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against the arrested person in this regard, the OC added.