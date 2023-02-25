Video
Saturday, 25 February, 2023
Foreign News

Blinken heads to Asia, with China, Russia tensions soaring

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

WASHINGTON, Feb 24: Fresh from a meeting with China's top diplomat and a UN Security Council session on Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Central and South Asia next week for international talks that will put him in the same room as his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

The State Department announced late Thursday that Blinken would travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before going to India for a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers from the world's largest industrialized and developing countries, including China and Russia.

The trip comes as tensions have soared between the U.S. and Russia and between the U.S. and China over Russia's war in Ukraine and Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. All three countries are competing fiercely to outdo each other in global influence.

U.S. officials have been tight-lipped about the prospects for Blinken having sit-down talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang or Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi. But all three will be present in the Indian capital for the G-20 meeting.

 The State Department has said only that no meetings are scheduled.

The last time the group met - in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022 - Blinken held extensive talks with China's then-foreign minister, Wang Yi, that led to a summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Xinping in November.     AP


