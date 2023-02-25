Guests in City to play three ODIs, as many T20i matches The defending world champions in both ODI and T20i formats England National Cricket Team arrived in Dhaka on Friday to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches between March 1 and March 14.





The Englishmen stepped on Bangladesh soil at 8:35 am (BST) and went to hotel room. The tourists took rest on Friday and will start sweating from today at Academy Ground of the BCB.





England initially were scheduled to come in Bangladesh on February 20 as they had a mind to play couple of warm-up matches ahead of the international actions on February 24 and 26 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. But The ECB later on confirmed that they want to skip the practice matches and made four days delay to come.





The official tour however, will kick off with the ODI series and the first two matches will be taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will host the third and the final ODI and the first game of the T20i series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third matches at the SBNCS.







The first two ODIs are slated for March 1 and 3 while the third fifty over game will be held on March 6 . After a three-day gap, the rivals will engage in T20i affairs and the first game will take place on March 9. The last Dhaka phase matches will be held on March 12 and 14 respectively.



The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

