Abahani go goal feast as Fahim, Kingsley score hat-trick

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Forwards Foysal Ahmed Fahim and Eleta Kingsley slammed brilliant hat-trick each as Abahani Limited Dhaka thrashed Azampur Football Club Uttara by 7-0 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League football held on Friday at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

In the day's match, Fahim and Kingsley scored a hat-trick with three goals each while they were well supported by striker Nabib Newaj Jibon, who netted a lone goal for Abahani Limited in the one-sided affairs.

Foysal scored three goals in the 35th, 57th and 79th minutes, while Kingsley struck thrice in the 54th, 61st and 90+4th minutes while Jibon netted the lone goal for Abahani in the 64th minute of the match.

The win saw, popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited secured 21 points from 10 matches while bottom-ranked Azampur Football Club Uttara remained at their previous credit of two points playing the same number of outings.     BSS


Abahani go goal feast as Fahim, Kingsley score hat-trick
