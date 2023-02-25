Australia skipper Cummins pulls out of third India Test

SYDNEY, FEB 24: Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins on Friday pulled out of the third Test against India after flying home mid-tour to spend time with his seriously ill mother.







Former captain Steve Smith will temporarily replace Cummins as skipper, with Australia scrambling to save face following two heavy losses in a nightmare start to the tour.







The loss will deprive Australia of their leading pace bowler and is the latest blow to a side depleted by injuries. Cummins is currently ranked in third place on the International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings.







"I have decided against returning to India at this time. I feel I am best being here with my family," Cummins said in a statement.







"I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."







India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series after Australia lost the second Test by six wickets.







Spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja tore through Australia's batting with figures of 7-42, as the visitors were bowled out for a dismal 113 in their second innings and lost by six wickets.





Cummins returned to Australia earlier this week citing a "serious family illness", but was initially expected to return to India in time for the third Test.After the loss, Cummins said he was "disappointed" with his side's shot choice and failure to adapt to the spin-friendly conditions. AFP