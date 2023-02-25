‘Bangladesh have good possibility to win series’

England team is now in Bangladesh to play both the red ball format games. Bangladesh won series against all cricketing powers but England. Chief selector Habibula Bashar thinks that Bangladesh have good chance to win series this time.





"We can't beat England, nothing like that," Bashar told journalists on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. "There's nothing called easy in international cricket. England is a very good side. But if we can keep on our consistency, then it's possible on our part to win the series".





"We have been beating many big teams, not only in Bangladesh. We beat South Africa in their soil. The win against South Africa is the best among all of our series wins, because it's very tough task to beat South Africa in their condition. We have been performing in 50-over format consistently, against all teams. India had come in Bangladesh with a strong squad but we defeated them too," he explained.





Every home team takes advantage from the wicket. Bangladesh earlier, crushed Australia at home preparing spinning track. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha termed the technique as 'guerrilla warfare' couple of days back. Bashar was diplomatic in answering the question.







He said, "The nature of wicket depends on the opponents we are playing with. The wickets they preferred against India might not be similar to wickets against England".





He wants to keep faith on the strength of Bangladesh team have, especially in ODIs. He further said, "I don't think that we need to take help from the wickets. We have four pacers and three spinners in the squad. The team management will set-up the squad according to the strategy against a specific team".





Regarding reappointment of Hathurusingha, Bashar finds it a good move. "All the coaches are professional. Chandika has fair knowledge about Bangladesh. Anybody else had to start from the beginning. From this point of view, he is one-step ahead. He knows the team, the culture and the environment," he stated.