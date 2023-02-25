Japan football chiefs neglecting women's game, says former striker

TOKYO, FEB 24: Former striker Yuki Nagasato accused Japan's football association of neglecting the women's game ahead of this year's World Cup after it failed to find a broadcaster for the SheBelieves Cup.





None of Japan's games at the recent tournament in the United States were available for fans back home to watch live, five months before the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.





The Asahi Shimbun daily reported that the Japan Football Association had been unable to find a broadcaster for the matches against the United States, Brazil and Canada.





Nagasato, part of the Japan team that won the Women's World Cup in 2011, said the JFA's efforts were "not good enough" and accused the association of failing to promote women's football.





"We think that the lack of broadcast this time for the SheBelieves Cup is due to the fact that the federation has not done anything for 12 years to maintain or improve" women's football in Japan, she wrote in English on her website. AFP