Check Mate
Took a long time to realize
How it feels
To fill up final lines
Guess I was just another man
Playing for keeps
Like a stranger
At every bend
Never knowing what it takes
Forget those kisses
On that bed
Growing insane
Cuz never thought of you
As a friend
Or a week end lover
Girl just know well
What you said
As I turn pages
Wondering whether love prevailed
To fill up gaps
Inside this brain ,
Help me forget
While I shiver wondering
Guess love is a crazy game
While another stranger
Comes our way
Forget all that we said,
Check Mate -
I wish you well
It was never meant
To happen !