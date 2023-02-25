Video
Check Mate

Published : Saturday, 25 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Shams Monower

Check Mate

Check Mate

Took a long time to realize

How it feels

To fill up final lines

Guess I was just another man

Playing for keeps

Like a stranger

At every bend

Never knowing what it takes

Forget those kisses

On that bed

Growing insane

Cuz never thought of you

As a friend

Or a week end lover

Girl just know well

What you said

As I turn pages

Wondering whether love prevailed

To fill up gaps

Inside this brain ,

Help me forget

While I shiver wondering

Guess love is a crazy game

While another stranger

Comes our way

Forget all that we said,

Check Mate -

I wish you well

It was never meant

To happen !


