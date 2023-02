There's nobody when you are dying





You only die once, still nobody to care.





There's nobody when you are crying





You cry untiringly, nothing to share.





You are born alone, die alone too





World is small but who's who?





Millions of people there but found never your own





even if you say there's plenty of to be shown.





Trust me, be the one you always wanted to be





Changes never come effortlessly, you will then see.